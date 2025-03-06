KOTA BHARU: Police are conducting a comprehensive investigation involving various angles into the case of a spa owner who was the victim of a liquid attack believed to be acid being thrown at her in an incident in Bachok on May 17.

Kelantan police chief, Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said the investigation is also taking into account the possibility of involving close individuals and family members of the victim to assist in the investigation.

“The motive for the incident has yet to be ascertained and we are still waiting for the results of the analysis from the Chemistry Department regarding the three fingerprints found at the scene of the incident,“ he said in a press conference after attending the Kelantan Police Chief’s 2025 Town Hall Session at Universiti Malaysia Kelantan, here today.

On May 17, a female spa operator was splashed with a liquid believed to be acid by an unknown individual near a convenience store in Beris Kubur Besar, Tawang.

The victim, who suffered burns to her shoulder, back, arms and legs, is currently in stable condition and is being treated at the Fire Treatment Unit Ward, Hospital Universiti Sains Malaysia, Kubang Kerian.