KULAI: Police are looking for a local man who is a key witness in a murder case.

Kulai police chief ACP Tan Seng Lee identified the man as R Kumaran, 46, whose last known address was at Jalan Chemor, Tanjong Rambutan, Perak.

“He is required to appear as an important witness for the trial,“ he said in a statement today.

Therefore, he urged those with information on the man or his whereabouts to contact investigation officer Inspector Amy Dahlia Abdul Rahman at 014-9202402.