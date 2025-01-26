PETALING JAYA: Police have arrested two individuals for setting off fireworks on a woman’s car in Taman Sentosa, Klang, on Friday (Jan 24).

Klang Selatan district police chief Assistant Commissioner Cha Hoong Fong confirmed that the district Criminal Investigation Department (CID) D7 branch detained two local men, aged 18 and 21, at around 11.30pm on Friday (Jan 24).

Earlier, the car driver had filed a police report regarding the incident, which occurred at 2pm.

The driver of the Perodua Axia reported that her car sustained damage due to the incident, according to a police statement.

The statement indicated that the two suspects were standing in the middle of the road on Jalan Shahbudin 29 in Klang.

“As the complainant’s vehicle approached the suspects, one of them placed fireworks on the car’s bonnet.

“After the complainant scolded the suspects, one of them retrieved the fireworks and placed them at the side of the complainant’s car,“ the statement said.

The Klang police crime division has opened an investigation under Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief and Section 3(5) of the Minor Offences Act 1995 for lighting fireworks in public.

The penalties for these offences could result in up to two years of imprisonment, caning, a fine, or a combination of these punishments.

Both suspects have no prior criminal records and have been remanded for three days until Monday (Jan 27).