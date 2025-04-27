SINTOK: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) still require input from external parties in efforts to further improve the standard of service of the security force, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said that although the police force is one of the agencies under the Home Ministry with a long history, it remains open to collaboration with various parties, including universities.

“The police existed even before this university (Universiti Utara Malaysia) was established, bringing with them an extraordinary wealth of experience in dealing with various issues, including emergencies, communism, religious sensitivities and terrorism.

“The fact that they (PDRM) are willing to collaborate with universities demonstrates a commendable quality. Despite their many strengths, they still seek external perspectives to further enhance the agency, and we must respect that,“ he said.

He was speaking at the Launch of the Royal Malaysia Police Leadership Behavioural Competency Dictionary at UUM here today.

According to Saifuddin Nasution, the peace enjoyed in the country today is not something that happened by default but rather by design, thanks in part to the efforts of the police force, including through collaborations with universities.

Meanwhile, UUM Vice-Chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohd Foad Sakdan said the dictionary was realised through strategic cooperation between PDRM and UUM as a proactive and strategic step to strengthen human resource capabilities, while fulfilling the human capital development policy needs of PDRM.