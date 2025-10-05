Police officer dies in motorcycle crash on North-South Expressway

IPOH: A police officer died this morning after losing control of his motorcycle and colliding with another bike on the North-South Expressway northbound at kilometre 287.2.

Ipoh police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the incident occurred at around 9.40 am involving Insp Muhamad Helmi Hakim Muhamad Raus, who served as a Criminal Investigation Officer at the Taiping district police headquarters.

The officer was riding a high-powered Honda CBR350RS when he rear-ended a Honda Wave motorcycle ridden by a 16-year-old male who sustained minor injuries.

The collision caused the officer to lose control of his motorcycle and fall onto the road.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. – Bernama