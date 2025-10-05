Malaysian government to host gathering for returning GSF volunteers

KUALA LUMPUR: The MADANI government will organise a special gathering to celebrate the return of all 23 Malaysian volunteers who participated in the Global Sumud Flotilla humanitarian mission.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stated that the event would also strengthen Malaysian solidarity with the Palestinian people.

He expressed his anticipation for their arrival in Kuala Lumpur and proposed adjusting schedules for an evening gathering to share experiences.

All 23 Malaysian activists were detained by Israeli forces after their vessels were intercepted in the R3 Red Zone of the Mediterranean Sea last Thursday.

They were subsequently released and departed from Ramon Airport in Israel at 6.45 pm Malaysian time yesterday.

The volunteers arrived in Istanbul approximately two hours after their departure from Israel.

Sumud Nusantara Command Centre director-general Datuk Dr Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby confirmed all delegates would return home on Monday.

Anwar, serving as Sumud Nusantara patron, reported all Malaysian participants were in good condition and maintained high spirits.

He expressed appreciation for their courage, perseverance, and sacrifice in defending the oppressed people of Gaza.

The Prime Minister praised them as embodiments of Malaysian courage upholding humanitarian values beyond borders.

Detained Malaysians included singer Heliza Helmi and her sister Nur Hazwani Afiqah aboard the vessel Hio.

Other participants were Nurfarahin Romli (Farah Lee) and Danish Nazran Murad (Grande Blu) along with singer Zizi Kirana (Huga).

Musa Nuwayri, Iylia Balqis, and Sul Aidil (Alma) were also among the detained volunteers.

Haikal Abdullah, Muaz Zainal, Zulfadhli Khiruddin, and Rusydi Ramli (Sirius) participated in the mission.

Razali Awang (Inana) joined social media influencer Nurul Hidayah Mohd Amin (Ardell Aryana) aboard Mikeno.

PU Rahmat, Norhelmi Ab Ghani, Mohd Asmawi Mukhtar, and Norazman Ishak served on the Estrella vessel.

Zainal Rashid and Ustaz Muhammad Abdullah (Fair Lady) completed the volunteer list alongside Muhammad Hareez Adzrami (Haroqs), Muhd Haikal Luqman Zulkefli, and Taufiq Mohd Razif (Free Willy). – Bernama