BUKIT MERTAJAM: A Myanmar national is believed to have been murdered by a compatriot earlier today in a workers’ dormitory at a used goods factory in the Asas Jaya Light Industrial Area, Bukit Minyak.

Seberang Perai Tengah Police Chief ACP Helmi Aris said police received information from a member of the public at around 9.20 am about a foreign man found unconscious and lying in a pool of blood in the dormitory.

“Preliminary investigations indicated that the victim, a man in his 30s, was an employee at the factory. The incident occurred in a workers’ dormitory within the factory compound.

“The victim lived in the dormitory with several others. So far, police have detained 11 foreign nationals residing there to assist with the investigation,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that a remand application will be made at the Bukit Mertajam Magistrate’s Court tomorrow to facilitate investigations involving the 11 individuals.

Helmi said investigations are ongoing to determine the actual cause and sequence of the incident but police however, have not ruled out the possibility of a fight among them early today.

He said the victim’s other companions, including the main suspect, who fled the scene, are being tracked down and believe they are still in the state.

“The victim’s body has been sent to Seberang Jaya Hospital for a post-mortem. The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder,“ he added.

The victim is believed to have been stabbed in the head with a knife following a misunderstanding among them.