Police probe claim of assault on singer Shila Amzah

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have opened an investigation paper following a report lodged by singer Nurshahila Amir Amzah, better known as Shila Amzah, who claimed she was assaulted by a popular singer yesterday.

Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad said statements from two individuals have been recorded to assist in the investigation.

He said Shila lodged the report at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters (IPD) at 5.31 pm yesterday.

“So far, the individual alleged to have assaulted Shila has not been summoned, but efforts are underway to obtain a statement from the person involved.

“The case is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code,” he said when contacted today.

He said initial investigations found that the incident did not involve any physical contact or injury.

Yesterday, the media reported that Shila claimed she was openly assaulted by a popular singer during a rehearsal session for a concert. - Bernama