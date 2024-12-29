Police probe report of unusual zikir at Setapak cemetery

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have confirmed receiving a report about a group of individuals performing zikir in an unusual manner at a cemetery in Setapak yesterday.

Wangsa Maju police chief ACP Mohamad Lazim Ismail said the report was lodged by a member of the public after a video of the incident, showing the group engaging in the activity, went viral.

“The incident is believed to have occurred on Saturday at around 10.05 am, with the video starting to circulate online later that afternoon,” he said in a statement today.

He added that a police report was received at 4.23 pm yesterday, and the case has been referred to the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) for further investigation.

A 23-second video showing a group of individuals performing zikir in a loud and unusual manner at a cemetery in Danau Kota, Setapak, went viral yesterday, raising concerns among the public, especially within the Muslim community.

Meanwhile, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar has advised all parties against speculating about the incident.

He urged the public to leave the matter to Islamic religious authorities and confirmed that JAWI has been instructed to conduct a detailed investigation.

“My office will not compromise on any acts or practices that are clearly against Islamic teachings. Those with information are encouraged to provide relevant details to JAWI to assist in the investigation,” he said in a statement issued today.

The gathering at the cemetery has sparked public concern, prompting religious authorities and law enforcement to take swift action in addressing the incident.