KUALA LUMPUR: Police are investigating a Facebook post suspected of insulting Islam, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

He said an individual lodged a report on the matter at the Jalan Tun Razak Police Station last night.

“Initial findings indicate that the post contains elements that could incite anger among Muslims in Malaysia and cause public unrest.

“The investigation is being conducted under Section 298A of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said when contacted today.

Razarudin said checks showed that the post had been shared 42 times and received 270 comments while the Facebook account remained active.

Earlier, a social media post allegedly containing controversial remarks challenging soldiers and Muslims in Malaysia to go to Gaza went viral. The post also reportedly mocked criticism against Israel as meaningless.

The statement drew reactions from various quarters and was deemed to have touched on religious sensitivities.