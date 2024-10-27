Police probe unpermitted gathering at Teluk Intan’s leaning tower amid rising tensions over flag controversy

PETALING JAYA: Police began investigating the unauthorised gathering of 400 people who displayed the Jalur Gemilang in front of the Leaning Tower of Teluk Intan yesterday evening.

The event was in response to a recent China flag-raising incident which occurred during the Guan Gong Festival on October 24.

Perak police chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris said the gathering aimed to wave the Jalur Gemilang and sing patriotic songs while the state’s PAS commissioner delivered a speech, The Star reported.

The case is being investigated under Section 9(1) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

“We are warning and advising the public not to be part of any gathering that can cause disruption and public order.

“Anyone that wishes to hold any sort of gathering must put in their application to the police ten days prior to any event,“ he was quoted as saying.

The protest follows 16 police reports lodged over the initial incident.

Earlier, Persatuan Kebudayaan Guan Gong chairman Soon Boon Hua clarified on Facebook that the incident was unplanned and the China flags were raised by Chinese nationals, not by Malaysians.