Police question 35 individuals in year four student death case

SEREMBAN: Police have recorded statements from 35 individuals so far regarding the case of a year four male student found unconscious at a school in Senawang four days ago.

Negeri Sembilan Police Chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad said they consisted of students, teachers, school staff, doctors, and the victim’s family.

“We are also obtaining several reports and records from the school involved, forensics, and the hospital.”

“The investigation paper is expected to be submitted to the Deputy Public Prosecutor soon.”

“Further investigation is still ongoing under Section 507C of the Penal Code related to bullying offences.”

“The public is advised not to make any unfounded speculation that could interfere with the investigation process,“ he told Bernama here today.

Last Wednesday, the 10-year-old child was found unconscious in the toilet of the school before being confirmed dead.

Alzafny was previously reported as saying an autopsy at the Forensic Medicine Unit of Rembau Hospital found the cause of the child’s death was due to pressure on the neck with no other injuries on the victim’s body.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek was also reported as saying her ministry has fully handed over the investigation regarding the case to police and emphasized it will be conducted transparently. – Bernama