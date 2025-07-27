Police question trio over RM1.8m break-in at Mahathir’s granddaughter’s home

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have taken statements from three individuals, including a security guard and housekeeper, as part of investigations into a break-in at the home of former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s granddaughter.

The incident occurred last Wednesday in Bukit Ledang, with thieves making off with jewellery worth RM1.8 million.

Acting Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad confirmed the development but noted no arrests have been made so far.

“Investigations are ongoing,“ he said when contacted.

Initial reports revealed that the housekeeper discovered the burglary at 3 pm on Wednesday after finding the rear gate forcibly opened and a room ransacked.

The stolen items, kept in the room, included high-value jewellery.

Authorities are working to determine how the perpetrators gained access to the property and whether security protocols were breached.

The case has drawn significant attention due to the high-profile nature of the victim’s family and the substantial value of the stolen items.

Police have not ruled out the possibility of insider involvement and are examining all leads. – Bernama