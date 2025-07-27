Six-year-old boy sets MBR record by identifying 65 currencies in a minute

SEREMBAN: A six-year-old boy, D. Devakshean, has made history by identifying 65 different currencies from around the world in just one minute, earning him a place in the Malaysia Book of Records (MBR).

His achievement, recognised as ‘Most Foreign Currencies Identified by a Child in One Minute,’ highlights his extraordinary memory and learning abilities.

Devakshean’s mother, G. Devamalar, 37, shared that his fascination with national flags began when he was just one year old.

By the age of two, he could already name over 200 countries and cities.

“His memory is exceptional—whatever we show him, he remembers. Not just flags and currencies, but many other things too,“ she said after the MBR certificate presentation by representative V. Menaga.

The young prodigy’s parents have nurtured his interests without pressure.

“He loves watching educational content on YouTube, where he learns independently. He prefers reading and learning over playing—it’s his passion,“ Devamalar explained.

The family spent a month preparing before applying for MBR recognition this year.

Devakshean, born on September 10, 2019, enjoys Mathematics, English, and Science and dreams of becoming a firefighter.

His mother hopes his achievement will lead to more opportunities, including potential recognition by the Guinness World Records.

“We want more people to know about his talents so he can explore further,“ she said. – Bernama