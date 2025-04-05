Police raid 10 entertainment outlets, 38 individuals arrested

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 38 individuals, aged 22 to 48, were arrested during Op Mega Noda, an operation carried out by the police at 10 unlicensed entertainment premises in the federal capital last Friday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the operation, which began at midnight, resulted in the arrests of seven locals, with the others are from Bangladesh, Uganda, Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Kenya and India.

The police also seized entertainment centre equipment, closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and cash amounting to RM2,892,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Rusdi said investigations found that the entertainment outlets were operating without a valid licence and employing foreign workers without valid work permits.

The police also uncovered prostitution activities at premises on Jalan Changkat and Jalan Nagasari here involving Ugandan, Cambodian and Kenyan nationals.

The case is investigated under Section 4 (1) of the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur Entertainment Act, Section 55B of the Immigration Act 1959/63, Section 39 (b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963, Section 6 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, Section 76 of the Excise Act 1976 and Section 372B and Section 186 of the Penal Code.