Police raid Kota Bharu house, seize pistol and ammunition

KOTA BHARU: Police seized a pistol and 36 rounds of ammunition during a raid on a house in Jalan Kampung Sireh, Kampung Paloh, Pintu Geng early Saturday morning.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat stated the 5 am raid was conducted by teams from the Special Investigation Branch and the D4 Branch of the Criminal Investigation Department.

He confirmed the operation resulted in the arrest of a 50-year-old local man with three prior criminal records and nine drug-related offences.

“Further inspection uncovered a Glock 26 Gen 4 Austria 9X9 pistol, 34 rounds of live ammunition marked ‘380 Auto’ and two rounds marked ‘PAC 380 Auto’,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Yusoff revealed the suspect tested positive for methamphetamine during the investigation.

The man has been remanded for four days, from September 7 to 10, to assist in further investigations.

“The case is being investigated under Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971, Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960 and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he added.

If convicted, the suspect faces up to 14 years in prison, whipping, a fine of up to 10,000 ringgit, or both penalties. – Bernama