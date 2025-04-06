Police receive seven reports after 80 haj pilgrims stranded at KLIA

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have confirmed receiving reports on the 80 haj pilgrims stranded at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) after being duped with the offer to perform haj using Mujamalah visas.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman said so far, seven reports have been lodged by the affected individuals.

“I can confirm that we have received the reports, and the case is being investigated under Sections 420 and 511 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, the media reported that around 80 individuals preparing to depart for the Haj were stopped by a special task force at KLIA, reportedly after their travel agency had arranged for them to travel using tourist visas instead of the promised Mujamalah visas.

The pilgrims reportedly failed to obtain the Mujamalah visa due to a technical issue with the Nusuk system.

However, the travel agency allegedly insisted on flying them out using tourist visas, resulting in them being denied departure.

The Mujamalah visa is a special visa issued by the government of Saudi Arabia to certain individuals or groups and is not part of the official Haj quota allocated to Malaysia.