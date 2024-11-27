Police record 28,377 commercial crime cases with losses of over RM2.5 billion as of Nov 24

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 28,377 cases of commercial crimes were recorded nationwide involving losses of over RM2.5 billion as of Nov 24 this year.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said that on average, 86 cases were recorded daily, involving daily losses of RM7.6 million.

“In comparison, the number of cases recorded so far this year had dropped by five percent from 29,829 cases recorded in the corresponding period last year.

“The losses, however, showed a different trend, with an increase of 37% from RM1.82 billion recorded last year,” he told a press conference at the NCID headquarters here on Tuesday.

Ramli said 45% or 12,805 cases investigated were successfully brought to court this year, slightly higher than the 42% or 12,565 cases charged during the same period last year.

“Alhamdulillah, the statistical indicators reflect an increased awareness within society. It is hoped that this momentum will continue through collective efforts between the public and the police,” he said.

Meanwhile, commenting on the amendments to the Penal Code or Act 574 and the new provision under Section 116D of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC), which were gazetted and came into force on Oct 30, Ramli said it would help raise public awareness and prevent involvement in account mule activities.

He said that under the new provision in Section 116D of the CPC, police officers with a rank of no less than Sergeant are empowered to block suspicious transactions at any bank or financial institution.

“This new provision was passed by the Senate in July and received the royal assent in September,” he said.

Ramli said with the amendments to the Penal Code, anyone found guilty of possessing someone else’s bank card under Section 424A could be fined between RM5,000 and RM50,000, or imprisoned for no more than five years, or both.

He further explained that under Section 424B, those who own mule accounts could be fined up to RM100,000, or face a maximum jail term of seven years, or both, if convicted.

“With the enforcement of these amended laws, the penalties imposed are heavier and more severe. Therefore, the public is reminded to be more vigilant and cautious.

“Never under any circumstances allow others to use your account for any reason, as involvement in mule account activities will result in severe penalties,” he warned.