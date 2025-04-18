RAWANG: Police have recorded statements from 42 witnesses to assist in the investigation into the publication of a Jalur Gemilang image without the crescent symbol on the front page of Sin Chew Daily.

Deputy Inspector-General of police, Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, said that more individuals will be called in to assist with the probe.

“The investigation is in progress. To date, 40 police reports have been lodged and we have recorded statements from 42 witnesses. This is the latest update,“ he said at a press conference after officiating the Bandar Country Homes police station here today.

The station was officially launched by the Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

Also present were Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain confirmed that the Chief Editor and Deputy Chief Sub-Editor of the newspaper were detained to assist in the investigation and subsequently released after their statements were recorded.

The incident stemmed from a front-page illustration by the Chinese-language daily on Tuesday, in conjunction with coverage of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Malaysia.

The image of the Jalur Gemilang was incomplete, missing key elements of the national flag.

The publication drew criticism from various quarters, including His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, who said the newspaper’s management and editorial team should have exercised greater care and verified all materials before going to print.

Following the backlash, the newspaper issued an apology, explaining that the error was an unintentional technical oversight.