Police record statement from driver assaulted following multi-vehicle crash in Ipoh

IPOH: A man who was assaulted by a group of individuals following a crash incident involving seven vehicles at KM10 of Jalan Ipoh-Butterworth, as seen in a viral video, has had his statement recorded to assist the investigation.

Kerian District Police chief Supt Juna Yusoff said that initial findings revealed the 52-year-old man was one of the parties involved in the crash, which occurred at around 12.30 am yesterday.

“The man was called in for a statement regarding the incident, and police investigations revealed he was the driver of the vehicle that caused the accident.

“Therefore, it is believed he was assaulted by the group as he allegedly did not want to report the incident to the police, but the man did file a report regarding the crash,” he said in a statement today.

Juna added that the accident involved five cars, a Motojeep, and a motorcycle travelling from Parit Buntar towards Bagan Serai.

The case is being investigated under Rule 10 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959 (Rule 10 LN 166/59) for failure to control a vehicle while driving, resulting in a crash.