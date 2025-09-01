Police record statement from Pinkfish concertgoer warded at UMMC

KUALA LUMPUR: Police recorded the statement of an individual, who had been warded at the University of Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC), for suspected drug abuse at a New Year’s Eve concert in Bandar Sunway, Subang Jaya.

Subang Jaya District police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat confirmed that it was recorded yesterday, following which the individual was discharged after receiving treatment for over a week.

“To date, 50 people, aged between 20 and 60, including friends and family of the victims, have been questioned to facilitate the investigation into the deaths of four concertgoers at the New Year’s Eve concert in Bandar Sunway on Dec 31,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

He added that police are still waiting for a suitable time to question another person receiving treatment at UMMC, who is reported to be in stable condition.

Earlier, Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan reported that two men and two women died after attending the Pinkfish concert in Bandar Sunway on New Year’s Eve, suspected to be due to substance abuse.

Another three individuals were treated at UMMC and Kuala Lumpur Hospital for similar symptoms.