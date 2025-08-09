Colombian president begins talks with top cocaine cartel Clan del Golfo

BOGOTÁ: Colombian President Gustavo Petro has announced fresh negotiations with Clan del Golfo, the country’s most powerful drug-trafficking organisation.

The group, which calls itself the Gaitanista Army of Colombia, has roots in right-wing paramilitary forces and remains a major security threat.

Petro revealed the talks during a public event in Córdoba, located roughly 289 kilometres west of Bogotá.

No further details were provided regarding the discussions.

Clan del Golfo seeks political recognition to obtain judicial leniency similar to guerrilla and paramilitary groups.

Last month, Petro’s government proposed offering criminal groups reduced sentences and non-extradition in exchange for disarmament.

Since taking office in 2022, Petro has struggled to secure peace deals with armed factions.

Colombia currently faces record-high drug cultivation, with 253,000 hectares dedicated to narcotics production.

The US designated Clan del Golfo as a terrorist organisation under President Trump in 2025.

The UN has condemned the group for forcibly recruiting minors into its ranks.

Colombia risks losing US financial aid as its certification as a drug war ally undergoes review in September.

Recent reports suggest Trump has urged military readiness against Latin American cartels, including Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua.

US-Colombia relations have worsened since Trump’s return to the White House earlier this year.

Last month, Washington recalled its top diplomat in Bogotá following undisclosed diplomatic tensions.

Petro previously accused the US and right-wing extremists of conspiring to overthrow his government. - AFP