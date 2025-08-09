Malaysian franchise brands expand to China via KUSKOP trade mission

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development (KUSKOP) has launched a trade mission to China in partnership with the Malaysian Franchise Association (MFA).

The mission, running from August 8 to 10, coincides with the China Franchise Expo 2025 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre.

Deputy Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan heads the delegation, which includes Pernas, MFA, and nine major Malaysian franchise brands.

Participating brands include Marrybrown, HOME Maths Therapy, Q-Dees, Smart Reader Kids, Midyson, US Pizza, Kenny Rogers Roasters, D’Sara Fried Chicken, and Happy Potato.

KUSKOP stated that the initiative aims to help local franchises enter China’s vast and rapidly growing market.

The mission is part of the Enhancing Franchise Development Programme (EFDP), which supports Malaysian brands in expanding globally.

Past EFDP successes include Marrybrown in Australia, Global Art in Morocco, Laundrybar in Thailand, and Little Caliphs in the UK.

Ramanan highlighted the Malaysian franchise industry’s potential for international growth.

He added that the mission strengthens local brands abroad while fostering strategic collaborations.

KUSKOP reaffirmed its commitment to making Malaysian franchises a global market leader.

The China mission is the first in EFDP’s 2025 agenda, with upcoming trips to Japan, Kazakhstan, and Indonesia through October.

The delegation also held discussions with the China Chain Store and Franchise Association (CCFA) to explore bilateral opportunities.

KUSKOP noted the mission reflects Malaysian brands’ readiness to compete internationally.

The effort aligns with Malaysia’s goal to become a key franchise hub in ASEAN. - Bernama