SHAH ALAM: Police have recorded a statement from a security guard believed to have shot a machete-wielding man at a restaurant near Banting Hospital yesterday.

Kuala Langat police chief Supt Mohd Akmalrizal Radzi said initial investigations found that the guard was on duty at Banting Hospital, which is located not far from where the incident occurred.

“So far, the security guard has not been detained, and police have only recorded his statement regarding the incident.

“The local man who was shot during the incident in the afternoon of April 19 sustained a broken right leg, believed to have been caused by the gunshot,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Mohd Akmalrizal was reported as saying that police are investigating the case under Section 307 of the Penal Code as well as Sections 37 and 39 of the Arms Act 1960.

A video went viral on social media showing a man in a frenzy brandishing a machete at several healthcare workers before a security guard at the scene discharged a shot using a shotgun.