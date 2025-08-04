NIBONG TEBAL: Police have recorded the statements of five 15-year-old students from the Mara Junior Science College (MRSM) here in connection with a bullying incident that went viral on social media yesterday.

Deputy South Seberang Perai (SPS) police chief, DSP Mohd Norazmi Abd Ghapar, confirmed that the five students were questioned as part of an ongoing investigation.

“According to our investigation, seven Form Three students were involved in the incident, including the victim and the person who recorded the video,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

“Five students have provided their statements so far, and the remaining two will be questioned soon. We aim to complete the investigation and submit the case file within two to three days,“ he added.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be forwarded to the deputy public prosecutor’s office for further action.

Earlier, police confirmed that a one-minute and 31-second video showing a student being bullied in a dormitory at MRSM in South Seberang Perai (SPS) was widely circulated on social media. The incident occurred in the middle of last year, prompting police to open a formal investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt.

In response to the incident, MARA chairman Datuk Dr. Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, announced that the MRSM disciplinary committee had recommended the expulsion of those involved in the bullying.