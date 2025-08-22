Police record statements of 30 individuals in Subang Jaya student death case

PETALING JAYA: Police have recorded statements from thirty individuals to assist in the investigation into the death of a college student at her family home in Subang Jaya.

Subang Jaya police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat confirmed that family members, friends, and witnesses were among those questioned regarding the incident that occurred last week.

“We are tracing several witnesses,” he stated during a press conference at the Subang Jaya Police Headquarters today.

The victim was found hanging from a ceiling fan by her father at 11.55 am on August 14 in the second-floor living room of the USJ 2/1 residence.

A post-mortem report from Serdang Hospital confirmed manual strangulation as the cause of death due to bleeding around the hyoid bone.

The victim, who was in her twenties, lived with her sister and cousin but was alone at the time of the incident with nothing reported missing from the house.

Authorities are investigating the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder and have advised the public against speculation. – Bernama