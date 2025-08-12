Police recover RM2m stolen Genting casino chips in Kuantan

KUANTAN: Police have successfully recovered 200 casino chips worth RM2 million, part of a larger theft at Genting Highlands earlier this month.

The stolen chips were among 300 taken from the Bentong resort on August 2.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman confirmed the recovery after a man surrendered the chips following media reports.

“The victim, who is also one of the junkets at the casino, had purchased the 200 chips from the suspect at the Genting Grand lobby on Aug 2 via handover without any written agreement,” Yahaya said.

Authorities are working with Interpol to locate the suspect, who fled with the remaining 100 chips valued at RM1 million.

The suspect reportedly exited Malaysia via the KLIA autogate on the same day as the theft.

CCTV footage captured the suspect taking the chips and leaving the casino premises swiftly.

The case is being investigated under Section 408 of the Penal Code for criminal breach of trust.

Earlier reports indicated a 32-year-old junket company manager had lodged a police report over the missing chips. - Bernama