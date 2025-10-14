Police recover two sharp objects in fatal school stabbing incident

PETALING JAYA: Police have recovered two sharp objects believed to have been used in the stabbing incident that claimed the life of a 16-year-old female student at a secondary school here this morning.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Shamsudin Mamat said the victim was found dead near the school toilet area with several stab wounds on her body.

He said the 14-year-old male suspect, who is also a student at the same school, was detained at the scene to assist in the investigation.

Shamsudin stated that the motive for the incident is still under investigation, but initial findings did not reveal any elements of bullying.

The victim and suspect are believed to have known each other as they studied at the same school, although in different forms.

Police received a report at 9.40 am after a teacher, who heard screams, rushed to the toilet area and found the victim.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

The suspect will be brought to the Petaling Jaya Magistrate’s Court tomorrow for a remand application.

The victim’s body was removed from the school compound at about 12.55 pm and has been sent to the University Malaya Medical Centre for a post-mortem.

Police are also recording statements from several witnesses, including the victim’s friends and teachers, to assist in the investigation. – Bernama