Police, religious authorities join forces to prevent resurgence of GISBH beliefs

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police will collaborate with religious authorities and related agencies to ensure that the teachings and beliefs propagated by GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) are not revived.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said that discussions with various agencies, including the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia, the Ministry of Health Malaysia, and the Department of Social Welfare, would yield proposals for the government’s further action.

He explained that the investigation involving GISBH is extensive and goes beyond just understanding and ideology.

“It involves more than just understanding and ideology; they practice their own socio-cultural and economic systems.

“Therefore, cooperation with all the involved agencies is necessary, and we will submit our recommendations to the government regarding the need for a holistic rehabilitation approach, not just limited to understanding,“ he told a press conference on Op Global at the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre today.

Mohd Shuhaily added that the GISBH investigation has been a priority for the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department for the past month, involving nearly the entire department’s personnel and officers.

As the investigation progresses, the investigation team is being streamlined as there are other cases that also require attention, he said.