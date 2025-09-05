Police rescue 85 trafficking victims in nationwide crackdown

KUALA LUMPUR: Police rescued 85 individuals, including children and foreign nationals, believed to be victims of human trafficking during a large-scale operation carried out across the country yesterday.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said the victims included 58 men, 10 women, 16 boys and a girl.

They were rescued under Section 44 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 (ATIPSOM), and comprise both locals and foreigners from the Philippines, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Myanmar.

“Most of them are suspected to have been trafficked for forced labour,” he said in a statement today.

He added that 175 people, including locals and foreign nationals from countries such as Thailand, India, Nepal and China, were also arrested during the operation.

The suspects are being investigated under ATIPSOM and various immigration laws.

The nationwide crackdown, known as Op Pintas Mega, involved police from 14 contingents and was carried out with the cooperation of several agencies, including the Home Ministry, Immigration Department, Labour Department and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).

Mohd Shuhaily said police view human trafficking seriously and will continue to take firm action against those involved in the crime.