Police seek assistance from members of the public to find missing teenage girl

KUANTAN: Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a teenage girl reported missing since Oct 30 and last seen at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Temin, Jerantut.

Jerantut district deputy police chief Mohd Azahari Mukesar said police received a report about the disappearance of Nur Farahana Abdullah, 17, last Thursday, at about 9.48pm by the victim’s father.

He said the teenager who has a fair complexion, about 160cm tall, and weighs about 50 kilograms was last seen dressed in a black and white striped T-shirt, long pants and a black scarf, wearing slippers and carrying a school bag.

“Members of the public who have any information about the girl are urged to come forward and contact the nearest police station,“ he said in a statement tonight.

Information can also be channelled by contacting the control room of the Jerantut District Police headquarters at 09-2662222.