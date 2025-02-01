Global condemnation, condolences for New Orleans attack

PARIS: International condemnation poured in Wednesday for the attack on a crowd of New Year’s Eve revellers in New Orleans, which killed at least 15 people and wounded dozens more.

Here is a round-up of global reactions.

France

“New Orleans, so dear to the hearts of the French, has been struck by terrorism,“ French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on social media platform X, posting in both French and English.

New Orleans was initially founded by colonists from France and the attack took place in the Louisiana city’s famed French Quarter.

“Our thoughts are with the families of the victims and the injured, as well as with the American people, whose sorrow we share,“ Macron said.

Christian Estrosi, mayor of the southern city of Nice, which suffered a car-ramming attack in 2016 that killed 86 people, also sent condolences.

“The tragedy in New Orleans, a sister city of Nice, very painfully recalls our own... Our thoughts go out to the families and the lives mowed down in mid-New Year’s celebrations,“ he said on X.

UK

“The shockingly violent attack in New Orleans is horrific,“ said British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on X.

“My thoughts are with the victims, their families, the emergency responders and the people of the United States at this tragic time.”

Ukraine

“Horrified by the attack in New Orleans, US, which has claimed innocent lives and left many injured,“ Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted on X.

“We trust that those responsible for this terrible act will be brought to justice. Violence, terrorism, and any threats to human life have no place in our world and must not be tolerated. Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims... Ukraine stands with the American people and denounces violence.”

European Union

“I am deeply saddened by the deliberate attack on those celebrating New Year’s in New Orleans,“ the European Union’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, posted on X.

“There is no excuse for such violence... We stand in full solidarity with the victims and their families during this tragic time.”

Germany

“This is terrible news from New Orleans,“ German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a post on X.

“People celebrating happily are torn from their lives or injured by senseless hatred. We grieve with the families and friends of the victims and wish all those injured a quick recovery.”

Israel

“Deeply saddened by the terrorist attack in New Orleans,“ Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar wrote on X.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the victims. Wishing a swift recovery to the two injured Israeli citizens and all the wounded... Terror has no place in our world.”

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia “condemns and denounces” the attack, its foreign ministry said in a statement on X.

Turkey

“We are deeply saddened by the attack that took place in New Orleans, USA,“ Turkey’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

“We extend our condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their lives... We hope that the motive for the attack will be revealed as soon as possible and that those who might be responsible will be held accountable before justice.”

