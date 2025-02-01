MELAKA: All Melaka trishaws will undergo a digital transformation to give each of these tourism ambassadors a unique identity while enhancing service and management standards.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said licensed trishaws would be assigned unique identification numbers and QR codes to ensure the safety of both passengers and riders.

He said this move also enables passengers and tourists to easily submit complaints or suggestions for continuous service improvement.

“I’m confident that this new system will help the state government curb the rise of illegal trishaws, commonly referred to as ‘Ali Baba,’ which tend to appear during long holiday periods.

“The initiative will be implemented under the Budget 2025 by gazetting By-Laws for Trishaw Riders through the Melaka Historic City Council, making it one of the first local authorities in Malaysia to implement such measures,” he said during the 2025 Melaka Trishaw Riders Appreciation Ceremony here last night.

Ab Rauf added that new regulations, including designated operational zones or pit stops, would be introduced to streamline the management of licensed trishaws.

“There will be five zones, namely Dataran Sungai Melaka, Stadthuys Building, Melaka Historical Vehicle Park, Medan Samudera and Menara Taming Sari.

“Licensed trishaws will rotate among these zones every three months, allowing authorities to monitor their operations effectively,” he said.

At the event, 260 riders received their 2025 Melaka Trishaw Rider Licences after completing interviews and health screenings.