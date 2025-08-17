Police seek help from TikTok over fake claim

KUALA LUMPUR: Authorities are seeking information from TikTok in connection with a user who claimed to be a surgeon involved in the autopsy of Form One student Zara Qairina Mahathir.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) are jointly investigating the matter.

“We are waiting for TikTok to provide information to support the investigation. I leave it to the police and MCMC to obtain the details and take appropriate legal action.”

Fahmi earlier attended an arts and culture promotion programme at the People’s Housing Project in Kerinchi.

The issue came to light after an individual posted online that he had attended the student’s autopsy.

Fahmi had earlier stated that the TikTok account during a livestream alleged the user was present at the post-mortem on Aug 10. However, the Health Ministry verified that he was neither a specialist nor a ministry staff member.

Authorities are also investigating the account ‘@berjuanguntukzara’ for disseminating inaccurate information, including conspiracy theories and bullying-related content.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk M Kumar said the case is being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948, Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

Zara Qairina was found unconscious after reportedly falling from the third floor of her school hostel in Papar on July 16 and died the following day at Queen Elizabeth Hospital I.