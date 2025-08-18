Rising vision problems in Malaysian children linked to digital habits

KUALA LUMPUR: Vision issues among Malaysian children are rising, with many cases undiagnosed until they impact learning or behaviour.

Sunway Medical Centre Velocity consultant Dr Fiona Chew Lee Min highlights refractive errors as the primary cause, affecting nearly half of children locally.

Myopia impacts 30.2% of children, blurring distant objects due to light focusing in front of the retina.

Astigmatism affects 16.3%, distorting vision at all distances from an uneven cornea shape.

Hyperopia is rarer at 1.2%, causing near objects to appear blurry as light focuses behind the retina.

August’s Children’s Eye Health Awareness Month reminds parents to schedule regular vision checks, even without symptoms.

Children often adapt to poor vision, masking problems like squinting or holding devices too close.

Untreated refractive errors may lead to lazy eye, headaches, or concentration difficulties, warns Dr Fiona.

Increased screen time post-pandemic has worsened risks, with over half of students reporting screen-related headaches.

Dr Fiona advises delaying screen exposure until age seven and limiting under-threes to zero screen time.

Outdoor activities help reduce myopia risks by allowing eyes to focus at varying distances under natural light.

The 20-20-20 rule—20-second breaks every 20 minutes—eases eye strain for all ages.

Prescription glasses remain the most effective correction for refractive errors in children.

Dr Fiona dispels myths that glasses weaken eyesight, stressing proper prescriptions aid focus.

Contact lenses may suit older children (10–12 years) but require strict hygiene to prevent infections.

Early eye screenings, starting at birth and formalised by age three, are crucial for detecting issues.

Dietitian Chow Yu Fei emphasises nutrition’s role in vision, citing vitamin A, lutein, and omega-3s as key.

Deficiencies in these nutrients may impair low-light vision or retinal defence against blue light.

Foods like carrots, eggs, salmon, and local fish (ikan tenggiri, kembung) support lifelong eye health.

Proactive care, balanced diets, and reduced screen time can safeguard children’s vision for the future. - Bernama