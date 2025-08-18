Man torches MBJB tow truck after car impounded in JB

A 31-year-old local man has been arrested for setting fire to a Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB) tow truck in retaliation after his vehicle was impounded by authorities.

Johor Bahru South district police chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat confirmed that the incident occurred at 11.07am, Saturday (Aug 16) at the MBJB vehicle storage depot located at Johor Bahru Waterfront.

The suspect’s actions stemmed from anger over his Perodua Axia being towed by MBJB on Wednesday.

According to police investigations, the man lacked sufficient funds to pay the required compound fine and refused to file an appeal, claiming the process was too complicated.

“Investigation revealed that the suspect poured petrol and ignited flames on the tow truck, resulting in damages totaling RM10,000,“ Raub said in a statement, yesterday.

The video of the suspect setting fire to the vehicle has since gone viral.

Authorities apprehended the suspect at 1.06pm the same day. Police also seized evidence including an aluminum container and a lighter used in the arson attack.

Background checks revealed that the suspect has a previous criminal record related to drug offenses, though a current urine test returned negative results.

“The suspect is currently under a five-day remand order until August 19 to assist with investigations under Section 435 of the Penal Code,“ Raub explained.

The police chief issued a stern warning to the public against taking rash actions when dissatisfied with official procedures, emphasising that such behaviour endangers lives and damages public property.

The case highlights growing tensions between motorists and enforcement authorities over vehicle impoundment procedures in Johor Bahru’s busy urban areas.