Police seek Interpol aid in Simpang Pulai murder and shooting case

IPOH: Police will seek assistance from Wisma Putra and Interpol to locate suspects believed to be involved in the shooting of a police officer and the discovery of a woman’s body inside a car on September 7.

Ipoh Police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad stated that the main suspect had yet to be apprehended while several other individuals believed to be involved were also being pursued to assist with the investigation.

He confirmed that the motive of the incident has not yet been established as the suspects remain at large.

Efforts are being intensified through international channels including Wisma Putra and Interpol to track down the fugitives.

In the 1.15 am incident, a 26-year-old police officer from the Simpang Pulai Police Station sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen and stab injuries while struggling with a suspect.

The suspect is believed to be connected to a murder case at an oil palm plantation near a factory in Simpang Pulai.

Further checks of the suspect’s car led to the discovery of a woman’s body in the rear seat.

Following the incident, nine individuals including a woman were remanded for a week since September 8 to assist with investigations.

All nine suspects were released on police bail yesterday as the investigation continues.

The case is being investigated under Sections 302 and 307 of the Penal Code for murder and attempted murder.

Authorities are also applying Section 3 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 in their investigation. – Bernama