Police seek missing 15-year-old girl in Bachok

BACHOK: Police are seeking public assistance to locate a 15-year-old girl who went missing from Kampung Surau Budi, Jalan Tawang, last Tuesday.

Bachok district police chief DSP Mohd Azrie Sulaiman said the teenager, Tuan Nurul Ain Najihah Tuan Perang, was reported missing by her father, Tuan Perang Raja Husin, after he noticed at 6 am that she was not in her bedroom.

“The victim was last seen at 11.30 pm on Monday at her home,” he said in a statement on Thursday (August 14).

Mohd Azrie said the teenager, who had not been attending school since Form One, did not own a mobile phone and was found leaving home with her wallet and identity card.

“Anyone with information about the victim is urged to contact the Bachok district police headquarters operations room at 09-7782222 or the nearest police station,” he said. - Bernama