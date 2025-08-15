Celebrate Merdeka with rebates during Oppo Malaysia’s national month campaign

Leading the campaign that runs from today to Sept 16 is the newly launched Oppo Reno14 Series, a device tailored for users who love to create on the go. Designed with AI-enhanced features and high-performance specs, the Oppo Reno14 Series introduces AI Livephoto 2.0, the first on Android to support direct Livephoto uploads to Instagram and TikTok. This feature uses Dual Exposure Fusion technology to combine short and long exposures in real time, enabling users to capture cinematic 3-second video clips and transform them into high-quality 4K Livephotos.

IN celebration of Malaysia’s 68th year of independence, Oppo Malaysia is launching a month-long campaign “Semangat Kebangsaan Bersama Oppo”, which offers a total of RM6.8 million in rebates and exclusive promotions, uniting Malaysians through innovation, creativity and national pride.

The upgraded AI Editor 2.0 also debuts with AI Recompose, which intelligently adjusts aspect ratios, crops frames and corrects distortion using reference data from professional photography. Built with IP69-rated water and dust resistance, the Oppo Reno14 Series is equally equipped for underwater photography, ensuring more ways to shoot in challenging environments.

As part of the National Month promotion, Oppo is offering up to RM300 in savings on selected smartphone models. These include the flagship Oppo Find X8 in Shell Pink (16GB + 512GB), now priced at RM3,399 and the Oppo Reno14 5G (12GB + 512GB) at RM2,399. Other popular models such as the Oppo Reno14 5G (12GB + 256GB), Oppo Reno14 F 5G (12GB + 256GB) and Oppo A5 Pro 5G (8GB + 256GB) are also available at special discounted prices throughout the campaign period.

To enhance the user experience, Oppo is also offering up to RM50 in purchase-with-purchase (PWP) discounts when customers buy any Oppo smartphone or selected Oppo Pad Series at Oppo Brand Stores. Eligible PWP items include the Oppo Watch X2 Mini, Oppo Enco Air4 Pro and a selection of accessories curated to complement Oppo’s ecosystem of devices.

For further details and the latest updates, visit Oppo’s website or explore the campaign directly.