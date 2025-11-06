Police seek public help to find missing 31-year-old man

IPOH: Police are seeking public help to locate a 31-year-old man reported missing since June 3.

Ipoh police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said they received a report on the disappearance of Yip Wan Foong on Friday (June 6) that was lodged by the man’s mother.

He said the man is of fair complexion, 185-centimetre tall and weighs 130 kilogrammes.

“The man was last seen around the Laluan Sungai Pari 16 area in Perkampung Buntong 1, Taman Buntong near here,” he said in a statement today.

Those with information are urged to go to the nearest police station or contact the Ipoh Police Headquarters Control Centre at 05-2451500.