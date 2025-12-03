Police identifying suspects involved in Pokok Sena riot

ALOR SETAR: Police are identifying suspects in a riot involving workers at an industrial factory in Jabi, Pokok Sena, yesterday.

Kota Setar Police Chief, ACP Siti Nor Salawati Saad, said investigations are being done following a report and the one-minute-and-11-second TikTok video that had gone viral, showing a group of individuals believed to be factory workers rioting.

He said initial investigations revealed that the incident occurred at approximately 12.05 pm, following a dispute between Nepalese and Bangladeshi workers and two factory supervisors.

“The dispute is believed to have stemmed from workers’ dissatisfaction over delayed salary payments, which led to the altercation that resulted in three individuals sustaining minor injuries,” she said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting.

“At present, the situation seems to be under control, and it is learnt that the company has resolved the issue of the workers’ salary payments,” she added.