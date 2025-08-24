Police seek public help to find missing teen in Selama

IPOH: Police are seeking public assistance to locate a schoolgirl reported missing in Selama since yesterday.

Selama police chief Superintendent Sarudin Samah confirmed they received a report regarding the disappearance of S. Thaanusredevi, aged 17, who was last seen at her home in Taman Nesa at 8 am yesterday.

“The missing teen, who is a student, is believed to have taken a mobile phone and a handbag with her, but her last outfit could not be determined,” he said in a statement today.

Those with information on the teenager may contact Investigating Officer Inspector Wan Muhamad Luqman Wan Addas at 019-5155469, the Selama district police headquarters at 05-8394222, or the nearest police station. – Bernama