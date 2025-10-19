Police seek public help to locate missing 20-year-old woman in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: Police are seeking public assistance to locate a 20-year-old woman reported missing after leaving her Taman Puteriwangsa home in Ulu Tiram around 1.30 am Sunday.

Johor Bahru Selatan police chief ACP Raub Selamat identified the missing woman as S. Dhurgashri.

She stands 155 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 45 kilogrammes.

The woman of Indian descent has straight brown hair, fair skin, small black eyes, thick eyebrows and a slim build.

“Anyone with information on the woman is urged to contact investigating officer Insp Muhd Hafizuddin Zakaria at 07-218 2323,“ said Raub.

He added that the public may also contact the nearest police station with any relevant information. – Bernama