Police seek public help to locate missing disabled teen

KUALA TERENGGANU: Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a teenage girl with disabilities who has been missing since Oct 25.

Kuala Terengganu police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said Erma Fatima Shamsul Bahari, 17, went missing while having breakfast with her family at a restaurant in Batu Buruk, near here.

He said on the morning of the incident, the student of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Bukit Besar told her mother she was going to the toilet after finishing her meal, but did not return after the family waited for some time.

“The victim’s parents tried to search for her in the area but were unsuccessful. The victim also did not have any communication devices to contact,” he said in a statement today, adding that the victim’s father lodged a police report the next day.

Azli said on the day of the incident, the girl, who holds an OKU (disabled person) card, was wearing a long-sleeved shirt and a black headscarf.

He described her as being approximately 155 cm tall, with fair skin, a prominent nose and thin lips.

Those with information are urged to contact Investigating Officer Inspector Azizul Azizah at 013-4195779.