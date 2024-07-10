Police seek SUV driver’s assistance in North-South Expressway collision

IPOH: Police are urging the driver of the sports utility vehicle (SUV) involved in a three-vehicle collision at KM 340.1 (northbound) of the North-South Expressway, last Saturday to come forward to assist in the investigation.

Tapah police chief, Supt Mohd Naim Asnawi, said a viral video on social media shows the accident, involving two SUVs and a motorcycle.

“The accident occurred at 11.09 am and all three vehicles involved have been identified.

“The victim, an 18-year-old male, a student of a higher learning institution, suffered a shoulder injury and was treated at Tapah Hospital.

“One SUV driver has already come forward to assist with the investigation,” he said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Rule 6(1) of the Road Traffic Rules 1959. Anyone with information is urged to contact Inspector Mohd Faizan Ahmad @ Mohammed Razikin at 013-2087919 or 05-4011222.

A two-minute video shared widely social media since yesterday shows the road accident involving two SUVs and a motorcycle near the Bidor Toll Plaza exit.