Police seek witnesses for fatal Penang Bridge motorcycle accident

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Police are urging witnesses to come forward following a fatal accident involving a motorcyclist on Penang Bridge.

The incident occurred at Kilometer 4.8 of the bridge towards Perai earlier today.

Seberang Perai Tengah District Police Chief ACP Helmi Aris confirmed the victim was a 65-year-old man.

Initial investigations suggest the motorcyclist was travelling from George Town to Butterworth before the collision.

The victim reportedly brushed against another vehicle before falling and being run over by a heavy vehicle.

He suffered severe head and body injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for careless driving causing death.

Authorities are appealing for dashcam footage or eyewitness accounts to assist the investigation.

Those with information can contact investigating officer Insp S. Saravanan at 016-4525105.

Footage of the incident circulated widely on social media earlier today.

The viral posts showed the victim’s body beside his motorcycle on the bridge. - Bernama