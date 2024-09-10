Police seize 5,000 units of electronic cigarettes in Tumpat

KOTA BHARU: Some 5,000 units of electronic cigarettes, estimated to be worth RM525,000, believed to be fraudulently obtained, were seized in Kampung Bendang Pak Yong, Tumpat, yesterday.

Commander of the Tenggara Brigade of the General Operations Force, Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the seizure, by the 9th Battalion of the General Operations Force (PGA9) was made under Op Taring Wawasan Kelantan at about 1 pm.

“The PGA9 team spotted a van in a suspicious condition behind an unnumbered house in the village and went to inspect it when no one came after waiting for some time.

“Following an inspection, the team found the electronic cigarettes in several boxes in the van,” he said in a statement today.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 29 (1) of the Minor Offences Act 1955.

