KUALA LUMPUR: Police seized over 10,000kg of crude palm oil and 5,400 litres of diesel worth RM207,470 during an anti-smuggling operation around Rasah, Negeri Sembilan, early yesterday morning.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director, Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri, said the raid, which began at 8 am yesterday and ended at 6 am today, led to the arrest of four local men aged between 31 and 63. Five lorries suspected to be used for smuggling were also confiscated.

The joint operation with the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) was carried out in an open area near Taman Desa Rasah, following intelligence on the illegal transport of crude palm oil using commercial vehicles.

“Police started surveillance at around 2 pm and spotted three men transferring liquid believed to be palm oil between two lorries. One of the vehicles was found carrying five bulk storage tanks (IBC) containing about 4,000kg of crude palm oil, while the other had six IBC tanks with 5,000kg of oil, along with a motorised pump, hose, and weighing equipment,” he said in a statement today.

Further questioning of the suspects led police to two more lorries at different locations. One was carrying 30kg of palm oil and pumping tools, while the other had 1,000kg of oil and a pump.

Later that day, a fifth lorry parked suspiciously by the roadside near shoplots at Lorong Bayan 6/1 was found with six IBC tanks filled with approximately 5,400 litres of diesel.

Mohd Yusri said all suspects are being investigated under Rule 5 of the MPOB (Licensing) Regulations 2005 for possessing palm oil without a valid licence. The case also falls under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

The seized items, including the lorries, oil, diesel, and related equipment, have been handed over to MPOB’s Central Region office and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) in Seremban for further action.