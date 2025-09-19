Police seize over RM500,000 in untaxed cigarettes, detain two Indonesians

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have detained two Indonesian men and seized untaxed cigarettes valued at over half a million ringgit during coordinated raids in Selangor.

The operation targeted locations in Taman Seri Serdang, Kapar in Klang, and Jalan Setia Impian in Shah Alam following public tip-offs.

Battalion 4 General Operations Force commanding officer Superintendent Jafri Muhamad confirmed the raids occurred between noon and 2 pm yesterday.

Semenyih-based GOF personnel collaborated with Klang Utara and Shah Alam district police headquarters during the operation.

Authorities arrested one Indonesian man and confiscated 440 cartons of untaxed cigarettes plus a vehicle during the first raid.

Police detained another Indonesian man and seized 260 cigarette cartons, a car, and two mobile phones in a separate operation.

The total value of all confiscated items reached RM532,896.40 according to official estimates.

All suspects and seized evidence were transported to Klang Utara and Shah Alam police headquarters for further investigation.

Cases are being investigated under the Customs Act 1967 and the Immigration Act 1959/63.

Jafri encouraged the public to continue reporting illegal activities to help police combat crime effectively. – Bernama