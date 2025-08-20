Police seize RM13.6 million meth, uncover drug storage house in raids

SHAH ALAM: Police have seized 425.25 kilogrammes of methamphetamine valued at RM13.6 million and arrested five men during a major anti-narcotics operation.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director Commissioner Datuk Hussein Omar Khan confirmed the arrests of individuals aged between 33 and 64 years.

The series of raids conducted on Monday targeted locations around Puchong and Kuala Lumpur.

Hussein revealed that the operations also uncovered a terraced house being used as a drug storage facility.

“The first suspect was arrested at a parking area in Puchong town centre with 103.87 kg of methamphetamine found inside the car he was driving.”

He added that authorities subsequently arrested another suspect along the Damansara-Puchong Expressway with 37.21 grammes of methamphetamine.

“The third raid at a restaurant in Bandar Puchong Jaya led to the arrest of the third and fourth suspects.”

Police checks at a terraced house in the same area uncovered 321.02 kg of methamphetamine.

The fifth suspect, identified as the syndicate coordinator or leader, was apprehended near the Sri Petaling LRT station.

Initial investigations indicate the first and second suspects acted as drug transporters.

The third and fourth suspects served as storekeepers for the narcotics operation.

Their modus operandi involved using terraced houses as storage facilities before local distribution.

Police suspect the drugs were also intended for distribution to Sabah and Sarawak.

Authorities did not rule out possible smuggling operations into Kalimantan, Indonesia.

“Urine tests showed three of the suspects tested positive for ketamine.”

Hussein confirmed that all suspects have prior criminal records involving crime and drugs.

He identified them as remnants of a major syndicate previously dismantled in Bagan Datuk, Perak last March.

All suspects have been remanded for seven days starting from yesterday until August 25.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Police also seized items worth RM133,350 during the operations.

The seized items include two cars, two watches, various jewellery, and RM3,950 in cash. - Bernama